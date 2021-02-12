BancorpSouth Bank Raises Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,330,000. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,292,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,642,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,399,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,989,000 after purchasing an additional 191,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,373,000.

FLOT remained flat at $$50.83 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,536,815 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

