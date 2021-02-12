Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 473,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,150,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,845,000 after purchasing an additional 545,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.55 and a 200-day moving average of $27.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.