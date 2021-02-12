Bank of America Lowers Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCJ. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cameco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lowered Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cameco from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

CCJ stock opened at $15.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.78. Cameco has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,566,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cameco by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

