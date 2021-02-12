Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) (CVE:BNXA) Shares Down 3.2%

Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) (CVE:BNXA) shares dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.76 and last traded at C$3.00. Approximately 76,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 175,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.10.

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) Company Profile (CVE:BNXA)

A-Labs Capital I Corp. operates as a payment service provider for the digital asset industry worldwide. It provides a fiat-to-crypto gateway solution for exchanges, wallets, and other cryptocurrency businesses. The company also offers payment methods, including credit cards and retail store networks.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banxa Holdings Inc. (BNXA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.