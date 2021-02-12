Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Hits New 12-Month High at $54.29

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $53.73, with a volume of 28067 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CICC Research downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.96. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.94, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 5,187.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,595,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546,898 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth approximately $13,526,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Baozun by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 436,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,410 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Baozun by 2.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,544,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,646,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Baozun by 12.3% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,309,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after acquiring an additional 143,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

