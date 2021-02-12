Barclays Analysts Give (INGA) (AMS:INGA) a €8.40 Price Target

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been given a €8.40 ($9.88) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INGA. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. (INGA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.77).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.