Barclays Begins Coverage on Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN stock opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. Driven Brands has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $34.50.

In other Driven Brands news, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.