Barclays Increases PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Price Target to $8.00

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 17.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PBF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors downgraded PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($2.01). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

