Barclays Increases Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $220.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TTWO. Raymond James initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $190.82.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $197.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $203.30 and a 200 day moving average of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $100.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total value of $36,626.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,843.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5,388.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 297,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,120,000 after purchasing an additional 291,882 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 44.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,794,000 after purchasing an additional 259,597 shares in the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at $43,471,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 209.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 294,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,639,000 after purchasing an additional 199,344 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

