Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DSDVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

DSV Panalpina A/S stock traded up $3.28 on Friday, reaching $86.93. 26,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,763. The stock has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.03. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13.

DSV Panalpina A/S Company Profile

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

