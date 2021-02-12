Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:BGH)

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1056 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.14 and a 52-week high of $18.20.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Rodney J. Dillman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total transaction of $54,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,937. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

