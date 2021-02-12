Barry Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,384 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.8% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,891 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,141,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $630,000. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 707,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 67,538 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

