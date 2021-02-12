Base Protocol (BASE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.16 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Base Protocol has a market cap of $6.79 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002707 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 48.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060001 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.65 or 0.00285006 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00101337 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00078082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00090456 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,210.86 or 1.01294224 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 9,039,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,271,150 tokens. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Base Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

