Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baudax Bio Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is focused on advancing non-opioid analgesics and other products for the hospital and other acute care settings. The Company’s lead product candidate is a proprietary intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid, long-acting preferential COX-2 inhibitor. Baudax Bio Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ:BXRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,407,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,754,585. The company has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.00. Baudax Bio has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $1.36. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baudax Bio will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Baudax Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 1,096.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 386,900 shares during the last quarter. 7.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. Its lead product candidate is intravenous form of meloxicam, a non-opioid that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate to severe pain; and is in the Phase IIIb clinical trials in colorectal surgery and orthopedic surgery patients to assess opioid consumption, pain intensity, and length of hospital stay with associated pharmacoeconomic parameters.

