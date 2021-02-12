Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) (ETR:BC8) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €165.38 ($194.56).

BC8 has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €159.00 ($187.06) target price on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Independent Research set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Bechtle AG (BC8.F) alerts:

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €2.40 ($2.82) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €171.40 ($201.65). 61,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16. Bechtle AG has a 12-month low of €79.35 ($93.35) and a 12-month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion and a PE ratio of 38.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €175.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €170.33.

Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle AG (BC8.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.