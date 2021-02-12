BEESFREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEES) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

BEESFREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEES opened at $0.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04. BEESFREE has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10.

BeesFree, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on developing solutions for the beekeeping community worldwide. The company offers BeesVita Plus, a patent-pending composite nutritional food supplement for honey bees that enhances general health and wellbeing of honey bee's through boosting its immune and defense system; promotes brood rearing; increases adult bee population; controls Varroa and Nosema infestations; and prevents the occurrence of colony collapse disorder.

