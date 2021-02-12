Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

BDRFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

BDRFY opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

