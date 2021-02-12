Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.60-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $490-505 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456.38 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-3.30 EPS.

NYSE BDC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. Belden has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.95.

In other news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $165,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at $921,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.