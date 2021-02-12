BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BELIMO in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

OTCMKTS BLHWF opened at $7,916.50 on Friday. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $7,916.50 and a 52 week high of $8,550.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8,524.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8,210.66.

BELIMO Company Profile

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets electrical actuator solutions, valve systems, and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems worldwide. The company offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer units, variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

