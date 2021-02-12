Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

BLWYF stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

