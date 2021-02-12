Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,469.67 ($45.33).

Get Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) alerts:

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,912 ($38.05) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.65. Bellway p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,930.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,676.61.

About Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.