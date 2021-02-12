Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) & Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Head-To-Head Review

Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Benchmark Bankshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 0 2 0 3.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.81%. Given Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.4% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 21.62% 8.29% 1.10%

Volatility & Risk

Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Benchmark Bankshares and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $346.55 million 5.30 $98.74 million $2.01 16.55

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

Summary

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida beats Benchmark Bankshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. As of April 23, 2020, it operated 17 banking offices in central Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina. Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest demand deposits, money market and savings accounts, customer sweep accounts, and time certificates of deposit; construction and land development loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and other personal, family, and household purposes. As of October 27, 2020, the company operated 51 traditional branches and 9 commercial banking centers. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

