Benchmark Increases Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $205.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $145.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.95.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $205.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Shares of Varonis Systems are going to split on the morning of Monday, March 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, February 8th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, March 12th.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The company had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total transaction of $937,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,902,346.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $262,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

