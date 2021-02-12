Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Up 11.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) shares were up 11.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 959,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the average daily volume of 425,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.14% of Benitec Biopharma worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.