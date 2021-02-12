Berenberg Bank Downgrades Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) to Sell

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

H has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

H opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $94.98.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $228,636.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,489 shares in the company, valued at $254,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total transaction of $48,270.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,867.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,909 shares of company stock worth $2,615,476 in the last 90 days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.9% during the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

