Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€40.00” Price Target for 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.94 ($30.52).

Shares of DRI stock opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of €20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.98. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 1-year low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 1-year high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

