Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Compass Group from $1,420.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC downgraded Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,400.00.

Shares of Compass Group stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $19.21. 1,666,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,161. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

