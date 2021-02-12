Berenberg Bank Reiterates GBX 1,816 Price Target for RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL)

RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) received a GBX 1,816 ($23.73) price target from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,026 ($26.47) price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($27.04) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,348 ($30.68) target price on RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,956 ($25.56) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,952.89 ($25.51).

Shares of LON REL opened at GBX 1,844.50 ($24.10) on Friday. RELX PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,382.86 ($18.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,109 ($27.55). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,832.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,749.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30. The firm has a market cap of £35.64 billion and a PE ratio of 28.12.

RELX PLC (REL.L) Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

