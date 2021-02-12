BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BGC PARTNERS, INC. is a leading global full-service inter-dealer broker, specializing in the trading of financial instruments and related derivatives products. BGC Partners provides integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic execution and other brokerage services to some of the world’s largest and most credit worthy banks, broker-dealers, investment banks and investment firms for a broad range of global financial products, including fixed income securities, foreign exchange, equity derivatives, credit derivatives, futures, structured products and other instruments. Through its eSpeed and BGCantor Market Data brands, BGC also offers financial technology solutions and market data and analytics related to selected financial instruments and markets. Named after fixed income trading innovator B. Gerald Cantor, BGC Partners has offices in New York and London, as well as in Beijing, Chicago, Copenhagen, Hong Kong, Istanbul, Mexico City, Nyon, Paris, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney, Tokyo and Toronto. “

Shares of BGCP traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,649. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in BGC Partners by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in BGC Partners by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 521,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

