BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,290

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,925.83 ($25.16).

Get BHP Group (BHP.L) alerts:

Shares of BHP opened at GBX 2,105.50 ($27.51) on Tuesday. BHP Group has a one year low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a one year high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The company has a market cap of £44.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,072.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,809.37.

About BHP Group (BHP.L)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group (BHP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.