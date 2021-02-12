Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.71 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded up $18.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $662.35. The stock had a trading volume of 532,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,904. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $595.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.69. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.