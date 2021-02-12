BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 595,868 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 546.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,703 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 17,502 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 54.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 58.1% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 53,399 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 19,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 63,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Bailey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,716.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Vollins sold 9,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $42,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,033.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,883 shares of company stock valued at $266,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.71.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSI opened at $4.15 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. The company has a market capitalization of $419.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.