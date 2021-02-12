Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.43

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.43 and last traded at $14.32, with a volume of 1911837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

BNGO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.91.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 749.14% and a negative net margin of 510.42%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bionano Genomics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 98.6% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 59,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

