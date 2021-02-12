BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Short Interest Up 880.0% in January

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 880.0% from the January 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BSRC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 11,976,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,503,646. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. BioSolar has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

Get BioSolar alerts:

About BioSolar

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.