Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) has been assigned a C$4.00 price objective by research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.70 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.54.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$800.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.58 and a 1-year high of C$3.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.82.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

