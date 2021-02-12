Bitradio (BRO) Price Reaches $0.0119

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for $0.0119 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 42.8% against the dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $114,545.17 and approximately $29.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00011619 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,666,097 coins and its circulating supply is 9,666,093 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

