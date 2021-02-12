Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 20.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,334,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,346,000 after purchasing an additional 904,794 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Black Hills by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after buying an additional 160,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 924,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,459,000 after acquiring an additional 104,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 16.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 385,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,626,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BKH opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

