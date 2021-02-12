BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%.

Shares of BL traded down $17.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.41. 44,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,643. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -186.95 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

