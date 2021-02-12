BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 926.3% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 30,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 54,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,190. BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.