BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.24

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.24 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCA. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund (NYSE:MCA)

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

