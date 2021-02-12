BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (THRG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.70 on April 1st

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON THRG opened at GBX 796.14 ($10.40) on Friday. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 315.60 ($4.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 768.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 669.94.

In other BlackRock Throgmorton Trust news, insider Angela Lane acquired 2,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £15,151.08 ($19,794.98).

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

