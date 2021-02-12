Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer Sells 725 Shares

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 725 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $20,785.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,750.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BXMT stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BXMT shares. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

