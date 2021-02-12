Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Price Target Increased to $28.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.70.

NYSE BXMT traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.93. 4,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,087. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXMT. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 6,950,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,699,000 after purchasing an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,972,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,280,000 after buying an additional 848,202 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,571,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after buying an additional 171,600 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 44,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 358,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

