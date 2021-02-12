Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE:BE opened at $40.05 on Friday. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares in the company, valued at $14,776,005.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,849 shares of company stock worth $24,692,187. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

