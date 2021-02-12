Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.23. 2,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,002. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 206.28, a current ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $266.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BRG shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

