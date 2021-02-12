BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $260.11 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. It operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

