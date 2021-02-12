BMO Capital Markets Increases Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$0.85

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.40 to C$0.85 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.50 to C$0.35 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.43 to C$0.55 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.75 to C$0.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.10 to C$0.57 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.62.

BBD.B traded up C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.62. 6,072,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,362,304. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

