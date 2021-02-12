BMO Capital Markets Raises Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to $96.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 34.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

TMTNF remained flat at $$71.46 during midday trading on Friday. 25 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758. Toromont Industries has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $74.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

