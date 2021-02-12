BMO UK High Income Units (BHIU.L) (LON:BHIU) Shares Down 2.3%

BMO UK High Income Units (BHIU.L) (LON:BHIU)’s stock price was down 2.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 344 ($4.49) and last traded at GBX 344 ($4.49). Approximately 10,533 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 7,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 352 ($4.60).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.95.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for BMO UK High Income Units (BHIU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO UK High Income Units (BHIU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.