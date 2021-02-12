Bollard Group LLC Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 601.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Unilever by 4.8% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UL opened at $54.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.09. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $63.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.5139 dividend. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.99%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

